51 Nadi operating in Negeri Sembilan - Exco

SEREMBAN: A total of 51 National Information Dissemination Centres (Nadi) are currently operating in Negeri Sembilan with 11 more in planning to be implemented soon.

State Heritage, Technology, Innovation and Digital Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli said that the centres aim to improve digital skills among the community.

“The state administration has always given support and cooperation to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in establishing Nadi throughout the state.

“Nadi, among other things, helps rural entrepreneurs in the knowledge of online and related businesses,“ he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address at the state assembly sitting today.

He said to strengthen digital inclusivity, the state government is always expanding telecommunications coverage in the state with 76.6 per cent of the populated areas receiving 5G mobile broadband coverage with access speeds of up to 1 Gigabit per second.

He added that 66 rural schools also have fibre optic connection facilities under the point of presence (POP) programme of the Ministry of Communications and another 189 are being implemented.

In the meantime, he said that an advocacy and outreach programme for Orang Asli villages in the state has been named the champion for Category 5 - AL C5 which is Building Confidence and Security in the Use of ICT at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) 2024 and the award presentation ceremony will be held in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 30.

Meanwhile, the state Health, Unity, Information, National Integration and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Committee chairman Tengku Zamrah Tengku Sulaiman said all districts in the state have hospitals with 95 rural clinics.

“The latest plan is to upgrade the infrastructure of rural clinic facilities which will take three years starting this year. Last year 31 rural clinics were repaired while this year, 10 more are in the process of being demolished and rebuilt and 10 will undergo the repair process,” she said.

The state assembly sitting continues tomorrow.