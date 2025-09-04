PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) to obtain a complete list of factories and companies affected by the gas pipeline disaster in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya from the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI).

Minister of Communications Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the move aims to gather information regarding affected workers and understand the challenges faced by the companies involved.

“So in this matter, MITI and KESUMA are dealing directly with the companies and we will scrutinise and follow up with several actions.

“The Cabinet has also been informed about gas supply faced by a number of companies and factories affected by the closure of the pipeline, and this afternoon the Energy Commission will hold a meeting with the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) regarding the matter,” he said.

Fahmi, who is also the spokesman for the MADANI Government, said this at the post-Cabinet Meeting press conference here today.

He said it is a priority of the government to ensure the restoration of the gas supply.

“...But we also understand that the investigation process is still ongoing and subject to several aspects within the investigation process,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also said that five telecommunications companies, namely CelcomDigi, Maxis, TM Unifi, U Mobile and YES, will offer aid and recovery support to victims of the Putra Heights disaster, aimed at easing their financial burden.

The assistance and recovery support provided, he said, include service fee waivers (for prepaid and postpaid services) for a certain period, free device and SIM card replacement for affected customers, as well as free 5G Wi-Fi services at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) in Putra Heights.

“The provision of telecommunications support and recovery assistance to affected customers will be based on needs from time to time and will vary according to the telco company, subject to terms and conditions set by each company.

“This contribution demonstrates the telco companies’ concern for the welfare of affected customers, in line with the compassion values of the MADANI Government, which emphasises the welfare of the people,” he said.

Further information regarding the assistance can be obtained by visiting the telco companies’ mobile counters set up at the PPS, contacting the companies’ main hotlines, or visiting any nearby telco branches.

The disaster involving a Petronas gas pipeline, which occurred at 8.10 am last Tuesday, caused flames to shoot up over 30 metres high with temperatures reaching 1,000 degrees Celsius, taking almost eight hours to be fully extinguished.

The incident resulted in 81 houses being completely destroyed with structural damage exceeding 40 per cent, 81 houses partially destroyed, 57 houses affected but not burnt, while 218 houses remained unaffected.