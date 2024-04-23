BATU PAHAT: A 64-year-old man was handed a one-month prison sentence after admitting to stealing sardine tins, mouthwash and coffee powder.

As per the charge sheet, the man who works as a security guard was accused of stealing 10 tins of sardine, four bottles of mouthwash and two bottles of coffee powder at the convenience store located in Parit Raja, according to New Straits Times.

He was charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine at the Batu Pahat Magistrates’ Court.

The accused had asked for a light sentence on the grounds that he needed to support his children.

The deputy public prosecutor then asked for a sentence commensurate with the crime as a lesson for the accused.

The court subsequently ordered the man to serve a one-month imprisonment starting from the date of his arrest.

