PM Anwar, Terengganu MB hold closed-door meeting

KUALA TERENGGANU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today held a closed-door meeting with Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and attended a briefing on the development of the state at Wisma Darul Iman, here.

Anwar’s arrival at 3.37 pm was greeted by Ahmad Samsuri, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and State Secretary Datuk Seri Tengku Farok Hussin Tengku Abdul Jalil.

Accompanying Anwar to the briefing were Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, Plantation and Commodity Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad as well as the state government’s exco line-up.

The briefing which lasted about one hour and 15 minutes was also attended by the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

After this, Anwar is scheduled to attend the Terengganu level MADANI 2024 Aidilfitri Celebration at the State Sports Complex in Kuala Nerus.