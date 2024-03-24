65 made homeless in Kampung Likas fire

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 65 residents were made homeless when a fire destroyed 10 houses in Kampung Likas here early this morning.

However, no casualties were reported, according to a spokesman for the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department’s (JBPM) Operations Centre.

He said that the department received a distress call at 3.11am and 26 firemen from the Jalan Lintas, Kota Kinabalu and Penampang fire and rescue stations were dispatched to the scene.

“The fire was brought under control at 4.16am, and the operation ended at 6.49am,“ he said when contacted by reporters here today.

The spokesperson said that investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire and the losses incurred.

