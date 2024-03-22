Morning fire razes seven shops, houses in Kuala Kangsar

KUALA KANGSAR: Seven premises and a Honda CRV were destroyed in a fire in Jalan Daeng Selili Bandar here today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department Malaysia (JBPM) operations division Assistant Director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said a team each from Kuala Kangsar Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) and Sungai Siput Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) were despatched to the scene of the incident upon receiving the report at around 9.15 am.

“The fire brigade arrived at 9.20 am and it took around 38 minutes to control the fire from spreading further.

“The results of the investigation found three shop units, three residences and a car were 90 per cent destroyed while another residence only sustained about five per cent damage in the blaze,“ he said in a statement.

Sabarodzi said the four houses were uninhabited while the other three shophouses destroyed were occupied.

“There were no casualties in the incident,” he said. -Bernama