Science and the power of intuition

IN decision-making environments, where data and detailed analysis are often the main tools for boardroom strategies, the subtle yet powerful role of intuition is frequently overlooked.

This gut feeling, far from being an archaic relic, is deeply rooted in a sophisticated neurological foundation. Let us explore the surprising science behind what many may dismiss as mere hunches.

Intriguingly, our gastrointestinal tract is lined with an extensive network of over 100 million neurons, earning the gut its nickname as the “second brain”.

This vast neural network does much more than digest food, it processes information at a level that rivals the cognitive functions of our actual brain.

The connection between the gut and the brain via the vagus nerve supports a two-way communication system, forming the biological groundwork for the visceral sensations we often refer to as “gut feelings”.

Now, imagine a high-stakes scenario – a CEO facing a crisis or a military officer in a tense standoff. In such moments, conventional wisdom may advocate a pause, a thorough review of data and options. Yet, there is a compelling case for the swift, almost instinctual decisions made in these pressure-cooker settings.

Intuition, honed through years of experience, and tacit knowledge offers quick judgements that have often been life-saving or company-saving.

The efficacy of gut instinct, especially in complex, dynamic environments, is well-documented. Surveys of top executives reveal a significant reliance on their intuitive insights, particularly when navigating crises where immediate decisions are paramount.

This is not to undermine the importance of data but to highlight intuition as a complementary force – one that melds the sum of one’s experiences and subconscious learnings into a powerful decision-making tool.

Distinguishing true intuition from fear is vital. Fear tends to constrict and cause retreat, driven by the desire to avoid negative consequences. It is reactive. Intuition, on the other hand, pulls rather than pushes. It directs us towards actions that align with our deeper objectives and values, even if those actions involve risks.

It feels expansive and proactive. There are key moments when ignoring your gut feeling can lead to missed opportunities or wrong decisions:

During major life decisions: Whether it is changing jobs, moving to a new city or entering or ending a relationship, a strong gut feeling can be an important advisor.

In social interactions: Intuition can help you sense the emotional states of others, offering insights into their true intentions or feelings.

Facing risks: Intuitive insights often provide guidance when you face significant risks, helping you navigate through uncertain situations. Intuitive signals often come quietly but with a profound sense of knowing. Recognising these signs can help you make decisions that are aligned with your deeper insights and wisdom:

Unexpected clarity: A sudden sense of clarity in a confusing situation is a strong indicator of intuition. This may come as a flash of insight or a spontaneous solution that suddenly feels just right.

Persistent thoughts: If a specific thought or idea continues to appear in your mind, especially when it is not triggered by your immediate environment, it could be your intuition speaking.

Gut reactions: These are immediate feelings you may have about a person, situation or decision – often felt in the stomach, such as a “knot” when something feels wrong or a sense of excitement when something feels particularly right.

Emotional detachment: When you feel surprisingly calm or detached from a decision, it could be your intuition indicating that you have made the right choice, even if it is a tough one.

Here are a few practical steps to help you cultivate this subtle yet powerful skill, enabling you to make more aligned and confident choices.

Start small: Begin by trusting your gut on small decisions, such as selecting a meal or choosing a route for your morning jog.

Snap judgement test: Write a question that requires a decision on a piece of paper, leave it for a few hours, then quickly circle your instinctive choice. This helps to build trust in your intuitive responses.

Simulate decisions: Act as if you have chosen an option for a few days and observe your feelings and reactions. This can clarify what you truly desire.

Value serenity: Create a quiet and calm environment to better tune into your intuitive signals without the noise of constant distractions.

Mindful breathing: Regularly practice deep breathing to calm the mind and enhance your ability to listen to your gut feelings.

Keep a decision journal: Record and reflect on the outcomes of your intuitive decisions. This can help you see patterns and improve trust in your gut instincts over time.

Reflect on values: Ensure your decisions align with your core values. Intuition often guides us toward choices that reflect our deepest beliefs and truths.

By integrating these practices into your daily routine, you can begin to harness the power of your intuition. Intuition is not just a mystical, unreliable whisper from the past but a critical resource in our decision-making toolkit.

In an age dominated by information overload, learning to trust and use our gut feelings – in harmony with rational analysis – can lead to more effective and confident decisions.

Remember, the next time you face a daunting decision, sometimes the wisest counsel may come from within – trust your gut, it is smarter than you think.

The writer is a certified mental health and awareness practitioner specialising in narcissistic abuse recovery.

