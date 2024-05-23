About RM4 million distributed to farmers in Melaka this year - Exco

JASIN: About RM4 million has been distributed to farmers in Melaka this year, through the state and federal development incentives to those registered under the Department of Agriculture to encourage the production of agricultural and food products.

State Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security Committee chairman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said through the provision, he hoped more farmers would register with their respective district agriculture offices so that the aid could be distributed comprehensively.

“Thus far, 7,902 farmers, both small-scale and large-scale farmers, have been recorded as registered, but we need data on the new entry of farmers every year so that the actual allocation can be applied to the federal government to assist the group,” he told reporters here today.

He said the registration also involves smallholders who cultivate crops in their backyards so that it will be easier for the Department of Agriculture to provide appropriate advice or assistance.

Earlier, he officiated the district-level development project and urban agriculture programme incentive presentation ceremony, which was also attended by the state Investment, Industry, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Development Committee deputy chairman Datuk Khaidhirah Abu Zahar.

At the event, Dr Muhamad Akmal also presented incentives to a total of 226 farmers in the Jasin district involving allocations amounting to RM1.011 million.

He also hoped that more farmers would register as the Department of Agriculture in each district has the expertise, especially in providing advisory services on the use of fertilisers, treatment of diseases in agriculture and others that can be utilised by farmers.

“If we look at the number of registered farmers in Melaka over the past few years it only involves more than 7,000 farmers.

“Once we have this data, it is also able to contribute to the record agricultural self-sufficiency level (SSL) rate in this state, as well as helping to address the problem of crop dumping,” he said.