Acid splashing case: Police lifted finger prints believed to be that of suspect

PETALING JAYA: The police are analysing the fingerprints found at the scene of the acid splashing incident involving Harimau Malaya’s sensational winger, Faisal Halim at a shopping centre in Petaling Jaya last Sunday.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said, as a result of checking through closed circuit cameras (CCTV) around the shopping centre, the suspect was believed to have touched several areas or places.

“We have already extracted some of the fingerprints that were left there, we are still waiting for the analysis of these fingerprints and it gives a positive picture and brings us closer to this latest suspect,“ he said when met by reporters after visiting incident scene at the shopping centre, here, today.

He said, for now, the police have not been able to identify the suspect’s face and so on because the suspect was wearing a cap and the CCTV was not pointing towards the suspect’s face.

Regarding the suspect who was arrested earlier, he said his party was still conducting interrogations and no new information had been received.

“We are still carrying out the interrogation and it is still at the initial stage for me to share any developments,“ he said, adding that the police also contacted the two top managers of Selangor FC to take their statements regarding the police report made.

In the same development, Mohd Shuhaily said that no recent arrests have been made and asked the public not to believe any unverified reports published by any unverified news portal.

Previously, Faisal was attacked with acid while at a prominent shopping centre in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya, at about 5 pm.

Following that, Faisal suffered fourth degree burns on his body and face after being splashed with acid by the unknown individual.

Earlier, Mohd Shuhaily spent about 30 minutes visiting the location of the incident to get a true picture of the incident.