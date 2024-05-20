Cops issue photofit of suspect in Faisal Halim acid attack

KUALA LUMPUR: Police released a photofit of the suspect who is believed to have splashed acid on Selangor FC footballer Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Hussain said the suspect involved in the case, which occurred in a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya on May 5, is 165-centimetre tall, around 30 years old, is of medium build and has tanned skin.

“Those who know or have information regarding the suspect who fits the description can contact Investigation Officer Insp M. Jagachandran at 012-684 8166 or 03-2266 6071 or any police stations nearby,” he said in a statement yesterday.

On May 5, Faisal suffered fourth-degree burns on several parts of his body after being splashed with acid by an unknown individual at a shopping mall in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya at about 5 pm.