Actress shocked to realise RM29,000 missing from bank account

KUALA LUMPUR: An actress was shocked to realise that RM29,313 was missing from her personal savings bank account without her knowledge.

Brickfields District Police Chief, ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor, said that police have started investigations under Section 4(1) of the Computer Crimes Act 1997 (Unauthorised Access) after recording a statement from the 40-year-old woman, who is also the manager of a cosmetic company, on social media regarding the loss of her savings.

He said that the initial investigations revealed that the actress had checked her personal account statement last Saturday and found 11 transactions from Jan 8 to 12 that were carried out without her knowledge.

“The victim filed a police report, denying and stating that she had never provided her banking details to any third party or received any one-time password (OTP) messages for all these transactions,“ he said in a statement yesterday’s night.

He advised the public to not create any speculation related to this case.

“Any other information related to criminal activities or suspicious activities can be channeled to the Brickfields Police Hotline at 03-22979222, the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21460584/0585, or any nearby police station,“ he said.–Bernama