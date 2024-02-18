Adam Adli: Kembara JOM platform to gather feedback, youth perspectives

MELAKA: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) has launched the Kembara Jumpa Orang Muda (JOM) programme as a platform to gather feedback and perspectives on the Youth Leadership Transition Plan in the country.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Adam Adli Abd Halim (pix) said the roadshow is also a two-in-one programme, celebrating activities and promoting the Rakan Muda lifestyle, as well as holding meetings with youth organisations.

“We will organise this Kembara JOM in every state starting from Melaka to Sabah and Sarawak. The programme will last for a week, and we will also visit rural areas to meet with young communities.

“Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh has also expressed commitment to strengthen the ministry’s relationship with young people, who are the main stakeholders, so that we have interactions from time to time,“ he said.

He said this when met by reporters after the Launch Ceremony of Kembara JOM, officiated by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and attended by the Director-General of the Department of Youth and Sports, Mohd Azhari Mohammad.

Adam Adli added they aim to complete the programme as soon as possible to make it a basis for policies to be implemented in the future based on the inputs received.

“In addition to the meetings, there are booths such as Rakan Muda, the Registrar of Youth Organisations (ROY), and the National Department of Youth and Sports (JBSN), as well as other counters for us to collect votes and opinions so that we can formulate policies and programmes.

“This is also a roadmap before the National Youth Day celebration, and before May, we hope to complete this Kembara JOM, which will be scheduled according to suitability,“ he said.

He stated that Melaka will host the National Youth Day Celebration (HBN) 2024 on May 25, which will also be held simultaneously in other states.

“For HBN 2024, we set a high target with the participation of one million people nationwide,“ he said.

Through Kembara JOM, youth stakeholders can provide feedback and perspectives on the draft plan directly to the highest leadership of KBS, which will be used to finalise the plan that will drive the implementation of amendments to the Youth Organisations and Youth Development Act 2007 [Act 668]. -Bernama