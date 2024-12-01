AGC rejects ex-Perlis MB’s representation to review 10 charges

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has rejected a representation filed by former Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man to review his 10 charges of making false claims and receiving proceeds from illegal activities.

Deputy public prosecutor Noralis Mat Rasyidah Azmi Kalai informed Sessions Court Judge Azura Alwi that the AGC rejected the representation filed by the defence on Nov 9, last year.

“Today’s proceedings (are) to inform about the decision of the representation, and for the knowledge of the court, the representation has been received and briefed to the Attorney General’s Chambers, but it was rejected.

“The court had previously set a trial date which started on July 18 and several other dates,” Noralis said at the mention of the case today, which was also attended by lawyer Muhammad Adam Burhanudeen, representing Azlan.

According to Noralis, the representation was rejected on Nov 20 last year.

The court then set the case management on June 14, for both parties to update documents or facts and witness statements.

On Nov 10 last year, Azura set a nine-day hearing on July 18 and 19, Aug 1 and 2 and Aug 19 to 23, 2024.

On April 10 last year, Azlan, 65, pleaded not guilty in the Kangar Sessions Court to five counts of submitting false overseas travel claims, amounting to over RM1.18 million, between December 2013 and December 2017, allegedly committed at the Perlis State Secretary’s Office, State Legislative Assembly Complex, Persiaran Wawasan, in Kangar.

He was charged for all offences under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 which can be punished under Section 24(2) of the same act, which provides for a prison sentence of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount involved or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

On April 12 last year, the former Bintang assemblyman claimed trial in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court to five charges of receiving proceeds from unlawful activities, amounting to RM1.06 million, between Feb 19, 2014 and December 2017.

He was accused of committing the offences at the Maybank branch in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman here, the CIMB Bank branch in Putrajaya, and the Sheraton Imperial Hotel here, between Feb 19, 2014 and December 2017.

All charges are framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which provides for a prison sentence of up to 15 years and a fine of at least five times the amount or value of the proceeds obtained from money laundering, or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.–Bernama