AGC rejects Rizal Ghazali’s representation to drop two charges, trial on July 1

PETALING JAYA: The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) turned down the representation submitted by Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) defender Rizal Ghazali to drop two charges of beating his girlfriend and damaging her mobile phone in a hotel room last year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Maryam Jamilah Md Kamal announced the matter during the mention of the case for the decision of the representation of Rizal whose full name is Mohd Rizal Mohd Ghazali, 32, before Magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah.

“The prosecution has received instructions for the charges to proceed with the trial and the witness statements will be presented... so I request that the trial date be set,“ said Siti Maryam Jamilah.

The court then set July 1 for the trial.

When met by reporters after the proceedings, lawyer Mohamed Ashmeer Mohamed Ashrof who represented Mohd Rizal said the representation had been sent to the AGC on Feb 6 to cancel both charges faced by Mohd Rizal.

On June 19 last year, the former national soccer player was charged with intentionally causing injury to Hani Farhana Hasrul Sani, 37, by beating her in a hotel room here at 6 am, June 7, 2023.

The charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code carries a maximum prison sentence of one year or a fine of RM2,000 or both, if convicted.

For the second charge, Mohd Rizal was charged with mischief by damaging the woman’s mobile phone, the loss of which was estimated at RM4,500 at the same location and on the same date and time.

The charge under Section 427 of the Penal Code carries a maximum jail term of three months or a fine or both, upon conviction.