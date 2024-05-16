PETALING JAYA: A male Malayan tiger was discovered dead this morning at Lentang, Bentong in Pahang.

The news of its death was shared by Malaysia Animal Association (MAA) on its social media.

Pahang Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) director, Rozidan Md Yasin, stated that the adult tiger was believed to have been struck while attempting to cross the dual-carriageway at about 1.20am, as reported by the New Straits Times.

The animal is believed to have came from the Bukit Tinggi forest reserve in Bentong and weighed around 130kg.

According to MAA, this was the third death involving a tiger in six months with the most recent death occurring on March 21 at West Coast Expressway between Trong and Beruas in Perak. The tiger was estimated to be between five to ten years old.

The first death took place on November 9 when a tiger was rammed by a trailer at the North-South Expressway near Gua Tempurung.

READ MORE: Public awareness, participation critical in preserving Malaysia’s tiger population