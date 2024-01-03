AGC yet to decide on Rosmah’s third representation to drop charges

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has yet to decide on the third representation by Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor for the 12 money laundering charges involving more than RM7 million and five charges of failing to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) made against her to be dropped.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib told High Court Judge K. Muniandy the prosecution has received another follow-up letter from Messrs Reza Rahim & Rajivan representing Rosmah, 72, with several new points being raised in it.

“All these new facts need to be investigated to verify the points made in the letter, however, it is taking time due to the complexity of the issue and most witnesses were not available when we called them (for investigation).

“Up to now, we don’t have the decision yet on the representation and to save judiciary time, we propose we go on to hear the application (to drop charges) as well as the trial while the steps are being carried out until we have the decision,“ said Ahmad Akram during the mention of the case at the High Court today.

Counsel Joshua Tay representing Rosmah said they agreed to the prosecution’s suggestion and Justice Muniandy then set July 4 to hear the former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s wife’s application to drop all the 17 charges against her.

This is the third representation sent by Rosmah. The first and second representations were submitted on May 3 and Aug 18 respectively last year, but have yet to be decided by the AGC.

Rosmah, 72, filed the application to be acquitted and discharged of all 17 charges on Oct 4, 2020.

She was alleged to have committed all the offences at Affin Bank Berhad, Natural Rubber Building Branch, Jalan Ampang between Dec 4, 2013, and June 8, 2017, and at IRB Office in Government Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim here, from May 1, 2014, to May 1, 2018.

The trial started last Aug 24 and two witnesses had testified so far. -Bernama