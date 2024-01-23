Agong holds last Pre-Cabinet meeting with PM before reign ends

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) today granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for a pre-Cabinet meeting at Istana Negara here.

An Istana Negara’s post on Instagram and Facebook stated that today’s meeting was extra special for the two leaders, especially for Al-Sultan Abdullah, as it was the last pre-Cabinet meeting for the King who would end his five-year reign as Malaysia’s 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 30.

During his reign with four prime ministers, the King has attended such meetings 160 times, with the first on Feb 13, 2019.

Also present today was Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

The pre-Cabinet meeting was among the weekly activities or a major routine of His Majesty to discuss and exchange views with the prime minister on matters and issues related to the government.

Al-Sultan Abdullah ascended the federal throne on Jan 31, 2019. -Bernama