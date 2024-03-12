Budget 2025 passed in Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: The Supply Bill (Budget) 2025 was today passed in the Dewan Rakyat by a majority voice vote from members of Parliament.

The decision was announced by Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah ((BN-Paya Besar) when temporarily chairing the session.

The bill passed after 12 days of debate and committee-level winding-up sessions, which began on Nov 13 for each ministry.

Earlier, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan tabled the bill for its third reading.

The Dewan Rakyat passed the Supply Bill 2025 at the policy level on Nov 12 following eight days of debate starting Oct 21, and a four-day winding-up session beginning Nov 6.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim presented Budget 2025 on Oct 18, unveiling an allocation of RM421 billion—the largest in Malaysia’s history.

Strategically aligned with the MADANI economy framework, the budget prioritises attracting high-quality investments, creating business opportunities, and implementing projects to enhance public well-being while safeguarding the affordability of essential goods and services.

The Dewan Rakyat conference will resume tomorrow.