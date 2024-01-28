Agong's sending off ceremony: Road closures on Tuesday

KUALA LUMPUR: On Tuesday, Jan 30, seven routes in the capital will be fully closed, and 13 routes will be closed in stages in conjunction with the sending off ceremony for the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

In a statement today, Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), director, Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, announced the full closure of Jalan Damansara to Jalan Parlimen (from the old Istana) and Jalan Sultan Abdul Halim to Jalan Parlimen, starting at 9 am, that will be reopened in stages.

Also to be closed are Lebuhraya Sultan Iskandar to Jalan Parlimen, Jalan Kuching to Bulatan Dato' Onn, Jalan Salahudin to Bulatan Dato' Onn, Jalan Kuching/Jalan Sultan Ismail to Bulatan Dato' Onn and Jalan Tun Perak to Bulatan Dato' Onn.

The roads affected by the temporary closure at 9 am, that will be reopened in stages, are Lebuhraya Sultan Iskandar to Jalan Damansara, Jalan Travers to Jalan Damansara (from Muzium Negara), Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin to Jalan Damansara (from Bulatan Hishamuddin), Jalan Tun Sambathan to Jalan Damansara, Jalan Syed Putra to Jalan Istana, Jalan Dewan Bahasa to Jalan Istana, Jalan Sungai Besi to KL-Seremban Expressway, Lingkaran Tengah/Jalan Connaught from Lebuhraya Syed Putra.

It also includes the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) from Pantai Dalam, Maju Expressway from the Salak South Toll, KESAS Highway from Sungai Besi, KESAS Highway from KL/Seremban Expressway and SUKOM Interchange towards the KESAS Highway.

“JSPT Kuala Lumpur will deploy 91 senior and junior police officers for traffic control duties that day to facilitate the sending off ceremony,“ he said.

Mohd Azman also advised road users to avoid the fully closed roads to prevent traffic congestion and adhere to the instructions of Traffic Police on duty at the said locations.

“Members of the public with queries or information can contact the Jalan Tun H.S Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-2071 9999 or the Kuala Lumpur JSPT Hotline at 03-20260267/69 or any nearest police station,“ he added.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, who was installed as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 31, 2019 ends his five-year reign on Jan 30. -Bernama