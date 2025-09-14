Education Minister defends matriculation system, says no need for abolition

NIBONG TEBAL: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has firmly stated that abolishing the matriculation system is unnecessary as both it and the STPM programme satisfy merit-based entry requirements for public universities.

She emphasised that both educational pathways have long served as integral components of Malaysia’s national education framework.

Fadhlina advised against extreme positions in the ongoing debate about matriculation’s future during her address to reporters.

She confirmed the ministry’s full commitment to continuously improving both programmes based on regular feedback and suggestions.

The minister spoke after launching the Penang-level MADANI Pre-University Congress 2025 at Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Engineering Campus.

Her comments directly responded to Universiti Malaya Association of New Youth’s call to abolish matriculation and use STPM as the sole university entry benchmark.

Fadhlina highlighted the ministry’s ongoing attention to academic quality and student welfare across both educational systems.

She noted various initiatives already implemented to strengthen the Form Six programme, including enhanced student leadership development.

The minister urged against divisive discussions that create negative perceptions about either educational pathway.

She reaffirmed that both programmes remain vital for supporting education and providing higher education access for Malaysian students. – Bernama