Agong: Sending-off ceremony was memorable

KUANTAN: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has described His Majesty’s sending-off ceremony after the completion of his reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong today as a memorable event.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed appreciation to all parties involved in ensuring the smoothness of the journey ceremony in ensuring the smooth conduct of the ceremony, which touched the hearts of His Majesty and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

“The sending-off ceremony for me was quite memorable, from the Istana Negara to the Parliament and then to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) with various cultural performances.

“...and I arrived in Kuantan feeling quite moved. It’s like I couldn’t believe this was my last day as a King,“ His Majesty said at the Midday Banquet held in conjunction with the completion of his reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Silver Jubilee Hall here today.

Also gracing the ceremony were the Raja Permaisuri Agong and Their Majesties children, including the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Also present were state government leaders led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz as the accompanying minister at the ceremony.

During his speech, Al-Sultan Abdullah also touched the hearts of the audience when he spontaneously remarked that the reception for the sending-off ceremony today evoked memories of his wedding day with Tunku Azizah in 1986.

“I felt like I was the groom,“ said Al-Sultan Abdullah.

His Majesty then expressed his appreciation to the Federal government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the state government leaders who were involved in organising today’s ceremony, stating that the efforts of all those involved could only be repaid by Allah.

Sharing his feelings as he stepped out of the Istana Negara - which had been His Majesty’s official residence since Jan 31, 2019 - Al-Sultan Abdullah said it was a poignant moment, with many tears shed.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed hope that the people of Pahang would take pride in the achievements of their Sultan, who fulfilled his responsibilities to the country and its people since assuming the role of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Perhaps a small number may not agree with some of the decisions I have made, but the majority are supportive of them.

“Alhamdulillah, the people of Pahang still miss me. I never left Pahang. My heart and soul always remained here; only my physical presence was there (at the Istana Negara),“ said His Majesty. -Bernama