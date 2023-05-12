Ahmad Samsuri’s victory in Kemaman may ease country’s political temperature: PM

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today described Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar’s victory in the Kemaman parliamentary by-election (PRK) last Saturday as something that may ease the country’s political temperature.

He said this is due to Ahmad Samsuri’s moderate image compared to the far more extreme attitude of the PAS leadership.

“From the national perspective, it (the victory) may provide some sort of relief because of the more moderate image (of Ahmad Samsuri)...hopefully it will also ease the country’s sizzling political temperature,” he told reporters after opening the National Technical Profession Day 2023 celebration here today.

Anwar also congratulated Ahmad Samsuri and hoped that the Terengganu Menteri Besar would also be able to carry out his additional duties as a new Member of Parliament well.

Last Saturday, the PAS-led Terengganu government maintained its status quo in Kemaman with Ahmad Samsuri winning the parliamentary seat with a 37,220-vote majority. He garnered 64,998 votes, defeating Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor who obtained 27,778 votes.

Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan chairman, said that a meeting between the leaders of PH and UMNO was held yesterday regarding the outcome of the Kemaman by-election and that he was satisfied with the outcome.

He said efforts were also being made to mobilise their machinery at the grassroots level. - Bernama