Ahmad Zahid – Recruitment of new civil servants on non-pensionable permanent basis

KAJANG: The recruitment of new civil servants on a contract basis is only done for a short period before the Cabinet approves the new policy of non-pensionable permanent employment, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said the new recruitment policy would be implemented this year, with details to be announced by Public Service Department (PSD) director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

Ahmad Zahid said the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today also clarified that there was a mistake in the statement that the new civil servant recruitment was for contractual positions.

“It is not meant as that, it is a contract for a short period before the Cabinet approves the new policy of non-pensionable permanent employment.

“They will contribute to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), and the government will provide contributions just like private sector employees,” he told newsmen after a working visit to the Civil Defence Force (APM) headquarters in Sungai Merab here today.



Ahmad Zahid also said that the government pension payments would reach RM120 billion by 2040 if permanent appointments for civil servants continued.

“Existing civil servants, for permanent and pensionable, will continue... I want to clarify that only new ones (are involved in the new scheme),” he said.

Yesterday, the media reported that the government would implement the recruitment of civil servants on a contract basis until a new appointment method initiative was introduced to strengthen the public service salary scheme.

The new initiative is in the process of amending related laws, and it is also seen as able to reduce the fiscal burden on the country in the long term.

On the decision of Tanjong Karang MP Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi to support the Prime Minister’s leadership, Ahmad Zahid, who is also UMNO president, considered it a move to strengthen the Unity Government further.

“I think the more, the better. It is the right of the member of parliament, and now the government has the support of 153 members of parliament. The more support the Prime Minister gets, the stronger he becomes,” he said.

Zulkafperi today declared support for Anwar’s leadership after realising the need for political stability and the smooth recovery of the country’s economy, while also acknowledging the hardship being faced by the people and the rising cost of living.

He becomes the sixth opposition MP from Bersatu to declare support for Anwar’s leadership after Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar) and Datuk Dr. Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan).–Bernama