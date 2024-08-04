Aidilfitri: Slow moving traffic on several main highways

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on several highways was reported to be slow moving as of 4 this afternoon, due to the increase in vehicles ahead of the Aidilfitri festival.

A spokesperson for the Malaysian Highways Authority (LLM) said the increase in the number of vehicles on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) and East Coast Expressway Phase Two (LPT2) has caused traffic congestion in several areas.

He said PLUS was reported to be congested to the north in Rawang towards Sungai Buaya, Tapah towards Gopeng, Juru towards Perai and Seberang Jaya towards Sungai Dua.

“Meanwhile in the southern direction in Kempas towards Pasir Gudang and in LPT2, congestion was reported at the Kuala Terengganu Toll Plaza.

“Traffic is also congested on the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS) in Kota Kemuning towards Hicom and the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) in Puchong Jaya towards Jalan PJS,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

However, he said traffic on most other highways was still under control.

The people can get the latest traffic information through PLUSLine toll-free line 1-800-88-0000 and X site @plustrafik or LLM line 1-800-88-7752 and X site @llmtrafik.