AIM spearheads MEDAC poverty eradication programme in three Sabah districts

KOTA BELUD: Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) has been selected to lead a special programme by the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (MEDAC) aimed at poverty eradication in three of the poorest districts in Sabah, namely Kota Marudu, Kudat and Kota Belud.

Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said AIM was chosen because of its success in addressing poverty, evident in their assistance to over 320,000 female entrepreneurs nationwide in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with nearly 54,000 being AIM’s partners or female entrepreneurs from Sabah.

“The success of AIM in tackling poverty and developing female entrepreneurs has been proven through the achievements of entrepreneurs who have received financing from the agency.

“That’s why at the ministry level, we have designated AIM as the primary agency for this programme. We are currently fine-tuning the implementation of this programme,“ he said in a statement after officiating the ‘Back to School’ Programme organised by AIM in Kadamaian here today.

Ewon added that based on his visits to AIM entrepreneurs’ premises in several states so far, many of them, who previously operated only small businesses, have now achieved notable success through AIM financing.

“Hence, we highly value AIM’s contribution to the development of female entrepreneurs. I also want their success stories to be emphasised to inspire other women. AIM entrepreneurs not only expand their businesses but also support other entrepreneurs,“ he said.

Meanwhile, AIM Board of Trustees chairman Datuk Seri Syed Hussain Syed Junid, announced the allocation of RM231.6 million for Sabah entrepreneurs to enable more entrepreneurs and women in the state to benefit from various financing schemes provided by AIM. - Bernama