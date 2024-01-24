Al-Sultan Abdullah, Tunku Azizah highly responsive to people’s concerns

KUANTAN: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have been described as highly responsive to the concerns and grievances of the people.

According to Pahang State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin, Their Majesties’ commitment is evident whenever they engage with the public firsthand.

During such occasions, the royal couple would personally listen to the complaints and issues voiced by the people.

“Some concerns are promptly addressed, and if they involve policies, His Majesty will instruct the relevant parties such as the Menteri Besar or people’s representatives to handle the matter,” he said in an interview in the ‘Jendela Fikir: Dirgahayu Tuanku’ segment on Bernama Radio today.

Mohd Sharkar said that this attentive nature also requires the state administrative members to always be prepared, as Their Majesties may pose spontaneous questions related to their constituencies or specific matters they wish to know about.

“However, His Majesty is open-minded, welcoming views from all sides, and ensures that every decision made is in the best interest of the country or the state. We are also allowed to have differing opinions, and, of course, we do so in a respectful manner,” he said.

The Speaker further said that he had observed these positive traits in Their Majesties since a long time ago, particularly during Al-Sultan Abdullah’s tenure as the Crown Prince of Pahang and Tunku Azizah as the Tengku Puan Pahang, adding that these qualities have been inherited by the royal couple’s children.

Mohd Sharkar also emphasised that Their Majesties do not get offended if someone is not familiar with palace protocols and they never display displeasure in their expressions.

Instead, Their Majesties would continue to treat them well, and sometimes even make jokes, making them always endearing to the hearts of the people.

The special edition of the ‘Jendela Fikir’ programme is scheduled to air from Jan 23 to 29 as a tribute to Al-Sultan Abdullah, who will end his reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 30.–Bernama