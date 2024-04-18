PETALING JAYA: Engaging in the viral dance trend to the catchy Hari Raya song “Alamak Raya Lagi!” during Hari Raya Aidilfitri may lead to religious impropriety if it involves exposure of the dancer’s “aurah”.

According to Terengganu Mufti Datuk Dr Mohamad Sabri Harun said, such trends which are done for social media content should be avoided as they are viewed as dignity degrading and it also displays the aurah of women, as reported by Sinar Daily.

“The trend should be avoided as it may expose one’s aurah, which can lead to forbidden consequences.

“Any negative actions will undoubtedly tarnish the harmony of the Aidilfitri celebration itself,“ he was quoted as saying.

He also expressed regarding towards the Muslim communities who were following trends to the extent of forgetting religious boundaries.

“In regards to this, I would like to remind the community to not be carried away by the new cultural influences.”

