PETALING JAYA: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has prohibited passengers from bringing in their bicycles on the Electric Train Service (ETS) and Intercity trains.

In a recent Facebook post, KTMB stated that the ETS and Intercity trains are designated for passengers and luggage only.

The ETS mainly connects to the West Side of Peninsular Malaysia from Gemas to Padang Besar whereas the Intercity trains cover routes from JB Sentral until Woodlands in Singapore.

KTMB’s terms and conditions state that they have the right to not allow passengers who have failed to comply to regulations set on the train and not refund their ticket fare.

However, bicycles, folded and regular, are allowed only on the KTM trains at designated timings.

KTM trains in the Klang Valley and the Northern sector allow bicycle carriers.

The Klang Valley routes include the Klang Valley, Tanjung Malim/Batu Caves and the Tampin/Pulau Sebang routes while the Northern sector covers routes from Ipoh to Butterworth and back to Ipoh.

For the Klang Valley routes, folded bicycles are allowed at all times from Monday to Sunday on the KTM train at these routes while regular bicycles are allowed in the train at two designated timings from 9.30am to 4pm and 8pm until 12.30am on weekdays.

Meanwhile, regular bicycles are allowed in the trains during weekends and public holidays.

For the Northern sector, both folded and regular bicycles are allowed to be on the train for the whole day while bicycle carriers during weekends and public holidays are allowed from 5.30am until 11am and 8pm until 12.30am.

Payment will not be imposed on passengers carrying folded or regular bicycles in the KTM trains.