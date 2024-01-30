All flood relief centres in Pahang closed

KUALA LUMPUR: The only flood relief centre in Pahang that remained open this morning has also closed.

According to the latest report by the National Disaster Command Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), the centre in Rompin, which had housed 22 evacuees from five families, was closed at noon.

Meanwhile, the number of flood evacuees in Terengganu remained unchanged from the 473 (157 families) this morning, with all of them being housed at two relief centres in Dungun.

The Irrigation and Drainage Department Telemetry Station shows that several river localities in Johor, Kedah, Pahang, Perlis, Sabah and Terengganu are at danger levels.

The rivers are Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi, Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar (Kedah); Sungai Pahang in Bera, Cameron Highlands and Sungai Rompin, Rompin in Pahang; Sungai Arau (Perlis); Sungai Kinabatangan (Sabah) and Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu (Terengganu).

A total of 18 roads were closed due to floods, damaged bridges, collapsed roads and landslides, including Jalan Petri Jaya in Kota Tinggi, Jalan Sungai Lembing in Kuantan, Pahang and Jalan Sungai Sok - Chucuh Puteri in Kuala Krai, Kelantan. -Bernama