All quarters invited to give feedback on draft KL Local Plan 2040

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa has invited representatives from government agencies, the private sector, the industrial sector, non-governmental organisations, and city folk, to participate in the public opinion hearing session on the draft Kuala Lumpur Local Plan 2040 (KLLP2040).

She invited all quarters to provide as much feedback as possible on the draft KLLP2040 to be reviewed by the relevant committee before it is gazetted in the first quarter of next year.

She said the month-long session will start tomorrow but will be extended to three months if there is a need to do so.

“The public can also give their feedback online at https://ppkl.dbkl.gov.my/e-pandangan,” she said after launching KLLP2024 today.

Earlier in her speech, Dr Zaliha said KLLP2024 is a detailed plan that translates the policies and proposals contained in the Kuala Lumpur Structure Plan 2040 (KLSP2040) gazetted on Oct 19, 2023, which is an essential document in determining the direction and implementation capability of development in Kuala Lumpur by 2040.

“It is formulated with a focus on the importance of making the capital a liveable city for people from all walks of life and a focal point for tourism and investment for the coming decades,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh said the draft KLLP2040 outlines the Bandar Untuk Semua (City for All) vision and focuses on land use planning and development intensity guided by the goals specified in KLSP2040.

“The framework for developing a progressive MADANI community is also the primary foundation for KLLP2040, in addition to global planning aspirations and national development strategies.

“It is crucial to avoid conflicts in planning, in addition to aligning with international directions,” she added.

The public can review the draft KLLP2040 at Menara DBKL 1 and Menara DBKL 3 or at exhibitions in 11 parliamentary constituencies in the city. -Bernama