Analyst: Upcoming Parliament sittings expected to bring about fresh approach

KUALA LUMPUR: The firmness of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia at the opening of the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament today suggests that the upcoming sittings will bring about a fresh approach and perspective.

Institute for Political Reform and Democracy (Reform) executive director Idzuafi Hadi Kamilan, said that this reflects His Majesty’s vision on how the Parliamentary Institution should be guided by the speakers of the Dewan Rakyat and the Senate.

He emphasised that while the Standing Orders of the Parliamentary and Senate proceedings have defined the procedures and authority of the Speakers, revisions (reforms) to these rules should be considered soon.

“...this can influence the proceedings of Parliament since these suggestions originate from the King. So, as wise and capable Members of Parliament (MPs), they can comprehend His Majesty’s directives.

“This will initiate a shift towards more effective debates, prioritising public policies and the welfare of the people over political maneuvering, which can sour the atmosphere in the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara,“ he said in an interview aired on Bernama TV’s programme ‘Malaysia Petang Ini’ today.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim gave reminders, advice and views on several topics, including the conduct of MPs during sittings, the need for a robust national unity policy, bureaucratic concerns, national debt and political stability.

His Majesty also authorised the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat and the Senate to take decisive action against any MP who oversteps the boundaries during sittings, including imposing a 14-day suspension if necessary. -Bernama