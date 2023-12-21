Anthony Loke: Prasarana to submit report on Monorail tyre fire

KAJANG: Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) has been instructed to submit a full report on the incident where a tyre from a KL Monorail train caught fire and fell onto the road near the Titiwangsa Monorail Station last Tuesday.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said he had been informed that an investigation was being conducted by Prasarana to determine the cause of the incident and a report on it will be submitted to the ministry and the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) for further action.

“We are taking this matter seriously,“ he told a press conference at Stadium Kajang MRT Station here today.

In the incident last Tuesday, road users passing Jalan Tun Razak were alarmed when a tyre of a monorail en route to the Titiwangsa Monorail Station caught fire before falling on the road.

However, the incident, which occurred at 12.57 pm, did not involve any casualties or injuries to passengers and road users, as well as did not interrupt the Monorail operations on that day.

Earlier, Loke opened the Kajang Line Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Women’s Coach pilot project at Bandar Tun Hussein Onn MRT Station.

Meanwhile, Loke assured that the ministry and Prasarana will improve the infrastructure of public transport services, including the maintenance of vehicles and Monorail stations.

“Currently, all doors at the platform of the monorail stations are not working and the problem was detected several years ago because the existing system could not be integrated.

“Accordingly, Prasarana has been asked to resolve it,“ he said, adding that the problem occurred because the original contractor of the system is no longer operating.

He said the problem is expected to be resolved in the fourth quarter of 2024. -Bernama