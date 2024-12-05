Five teens, a 10-year-old boy rescued from water surge in Nilai

NILAI: Firemen rescued five teenagers and a 10-year-old boy who were trapped on a rock in the middle of Sungai Batang Labu Batu 9, in Kampung Tebing Tinggi, here, following a water surge incident this afternoon.

Nilai Fire and Rescue Station chief Bakarya Mohd Salleh said the five victims consisted of three 14-year-old teenagers and two other victims aged 16 and 17.

“According to the victims, they were searching for a handphone that fell...we used the highline technique to rescue the victims,” he said in a statement.

He said the rescue operation ended at 6.40 pm, and all victims were handed over to the police for further action.