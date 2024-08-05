Anwar presents donation to family of pioneer reformasi activist, Pak amjal

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has presented some assistance to the wife of pioneer Reformasi activist Jalaluddin Ab Manaf, who suffered a stroke.

Anwar shared on Facebook that the donation was conveyed by his political secretary, Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, who visited Jalaluddin, who is better known as Pak Amjal and his family at their home this morning.

“I was informed that his wife suffered a stroke. May Pak Amjal and his family be blessed with continued health, Insya-Allah,” he said.

Anwar also said that Ahmad Farhan had presented aid to help bear the medical cost of Pak Amjal’s wife during the visit.