Anwar to discuss flexible working hours for women civil servants

PETALING JAYA: Women working in public services may soon be able to work more flexible or shorter hours in order to better care for their family.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that different pay rates may result from the shortened working hours, as reported by Free Malaysia Today.

“For example, instead of the usual working hours from 8am to 5pm, if they work for maybe four hours, the pay rate might be lower, but we can utilise women who feel pressured to take care of their children at home,” he said.

This idea will be taken into consideration as a component of the investigation of a potential new civil service pay plan.

Speaking on March 8 at the International Women’s Day Celebration, Anwar said that he will talk about the issue with the director-general of public services and the top secretary to the government.

Anwar went on to say that if the proposal is implemented, Malaysia will be the only country in the world to provide such freedom to female public personnel.

He added that a shift in attitude is required since many women are under pressure to leave their jobs to care for their family.

