Govt aid for Kg Bagan Pasir Laut fire victims to rebuild homes

BAGAN DATUK: The government will extend financial support to residents of Kampung Bagan Pasir Laut whose homes were destroyed in a fire last Saturday.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed aid packages, including RM86,000 per housing unit for reconstruction.

A census identified 21 families and several shop owners as eligible for assistance. Immediate relief of RM10,000 per household has been distributed, with an additional RM100,000 donated by a local Buddhist association.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Bagan Datuk MP, contributed RM3,000 personally to each affected family during his visit to the site.

The early morning blaze on Saturday destroyed 21 houses, commercial lots, and a temple in the 140-year-old fishing village. Authorities are coordinating land title issuance for residents currently holding Temporary Occupancy Licences (TOL) to facilitate rebuilding.

Ahmad Zahid noted that NGOs and private donors have stepped forward, including an individual pledging funds for the temple’s restoration. Kampung Bagan Pasir Laut comprises 149 homes and multiple businesses.