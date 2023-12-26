APM distributes 3,000 food kits to flood victims in Terengganu

JERTIH: The Terengganu Civil Defence Force (APM) distributed about 3,000 food kits to the heads of households at all temporary flood relief centres as of today.

Its director Mohd Rosman Abdullah said the amount was delivered from the first wave of floods in November until the third wave that started on Saturday night.

“It was part of the 6,000 food kits supplied by the National Disaster Agency (NADMA). NADMA will increase the number of kits from time to time,” he told reporters during his visit to the relief centre at the Kampung La Mosque in Hulu Besut, near here, this afternoon.

Mohd Rosman said the kit, containing essential food items, is a supplementary food supply provided to the household heads, adding that APM personnel delivered the kits using trucks to each relief centre.

Meanwhile, he said the relocation of flood victims amid the third wave went on smoothly.

“A total of 750 APM personnel have been deployed throughout the state to assist and rescue flood victims,” he said. -Bernama