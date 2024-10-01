APM targets 10,000 civil servants to join PSPA this year

BANGI: The Civil Defence Force (APM) is targeting to get 10,000 individuals to join the Civil Servant Volunteer Team (PSPA) this year, said its deputy chief commissioner (operations) Abdul Wahab Rahim.

He said they have already received participation from 2,000 volunteers who have completed the basic civil servant volunteer course under APM’s supervision.

“Insya-Allah, we can achieve this target as participation is open to all civil servants nationwide. This is a noble task, so anyone who wishes to serve the community is welcome to join the PSPA,” he told a press conference after flagging off the post-flood PSPA team to Johor and Pahang today.

PSPA is a team comprising civil servants representing ministries, departments and government agencies across the country.

In March last year, the Prime Minister’s Department post-Cabinet meeting decided to reactivate PSPA for post-flood management in areas affected by the disaster. Civil servants involved in these operations are considered to be carrying out official duties and are entitled to receive eligible allowances and facilities.

Regarding the roles of PSPA in disaster areas, Abdul Wahab said these volunteers would serve as a task force, conducting cleanup work at relief centres and public facilities, as well as providing humanitarian aid to affected victims.

He said that the existence of PSPA could expedite post-disaster recovery efforts and provide valuable experience to volunteers.

Abdul Wahab said today’s deployment involved 30 volunteers from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation as well as the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, marking the first group mobilised this year. -Bernama