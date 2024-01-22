Armed robbers attack man in his home before fleeing with belongings

IPOH: Five armed robbers, believed to be foreign nationals, attacked a man in his home in Jalan Bagan Datuk, Sungai Pulau, near Hutan Melintang in Bagan Datuk early this morning before fleeing with his belongings worth over RM39,000.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said the 39-year-old man called police at 4.14 am to report the robbery, which also terrorised his parents, aged 69 and 66.

“One robber pointed the machete at his neck and tied his hands before marching him to his parents’ bedroom and also tying up his father. The suspects then ransacked the house and carted away jewellery, mobile phones, handbags, cash and two motorcycles,“ Ahmad Adnan said in a statement.

He said the suspects, all dressed in dark clothes, face masks and hats, were slim, of medium height, and tanned skin, and had also threatened to kill the victims if they called the police.

Ahmad Adnan said the CID Forensic Unit and Dog Detection Unit (K9) from the Perak contingent headquarters found nine fingerprints at the crime scene and seized items left behind by the robbers.

“Estimated loss of the victims is about RM39,500. No one was seriously hurt,“ he said, adding that the case is classified under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code.

“Anyone with information, please contact Inspector Nurul Fa’eqa Razak at 017-4415342 or 05-6299222,“ the police chief appealed. - Bernama