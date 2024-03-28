Armizan: Kogopon LRA returns to full capacity

PAPAR: The Kogopon Water Treatment Plant (LRA) here is able to resume full operations tonight and treat 40 million litres of water per day (MLD) following the completion of repairs to its faulty pump, said Papar Member of Parliament Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali (pix).

Armizan, who is also Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, said that the Kogopon LRA had been experiencing pump malfunctions for the past month, causing it to only be able to treat 35 MLD, but now an additional capacity of 5 MLD of treated water can be supplied to the public.

He said that he is still awaiting the raw water salinity level in Kampung Limbahau to drop to 125 milligrams/litre (mg/l) to allow two LRAs in the Papar district, each with a capacity of 10 MLD, to operate as usual.

“The Jetama LRA is currently treating only 5 MLD through raw water supply in the Kampung Kabang area, and the Limbahau Emergency Water Supply Scheme (EWSS) LRA has been closed for over a month.

“Let’s pray that the light rain today will be followed by heavier rain soon,“ he said in a statement on his Facebook page today.

Last Thursday, Armizan said the Papar district faced a shortage of 15 million litres of treated water per day due to the incapacity of the two LRAs in the district.

He said this occurred due to the very high salinity level of the raw water, exceeding 5,000 mg/l, as a result of the effects of drought and El-Nino. -Bernama