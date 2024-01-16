Arson at MP’s home: Remand extended against suspect - Perak police chief

IPOH: The remand order for the man arrested on suspicion of committing arson at the residence of Beruas Member of Parliament Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham in Ayer Tawar on Jan 10 has been extended by another day until tomorrow (Jan 17), said Perak Police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri.

Mohd Yusri said the remand application was granted by the Seri Manjung Magistrate’s Court this morning.

“We will continue investigating to find out the extent of the suspect’s involvement in this case,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Mohd Yusri also said that the result of the forensic investigation into the fire, which the Fire and Rescue Department carried out, would also be considered in the probe.

A man, in his 30s, was arrested in Shah Alam on Friday (Jan 12) before he was remanded until today to assist in the investigation under Section 435 of the Penal Code for committing mischief by fire.

In the early morning incident on Wednesday (Jan 10), a Molotov cocktail was believed to have been thrown onto the porch of Ngeh’s house, resulting in a fire that damaged three cars. - Bernama