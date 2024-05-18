JERANTUT: The early morning attack on the Ulu Tiram Police station in Johor Bahru yesterday, which claimed the lives of two police officers, should not be taken lightly despite the country’s overall peaceful state, emphasised Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri, Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He stated that the incident was totally isolated, and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and National Security Council (NSC) should promptly take proactive measures to prevent such shocking occurrences.

Ahmad Zahid expressed confidence in Malaysia’s status as one of the most peaceful nations, as reflected in its peace index.

“Malaysia is an exemplary country with a globally recognised deradicalisation policy.

“Thus, I believe our country should not face terrorism issues. We must ensure our nation remains free from terrorism, and maintain harmony among various races and religions. The swift police response in Ulu Tiram is greatly appreciated, and we aim to eradicate any terrorism influence or violence,” he added.

He was speaking to reporters after the inauguration of the 5.5 Megawatt Biogas Power Plant by Felcra Japutra Sdn Bhd and Cenergi SEA Berhad (Cenergi) today, which was also attended by Pahang Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, called for enhanced cross-cultural appreciation and communication for mutual understanding within the community.

He also urged the public not to marginalise former members of radical groups, to prevent their re-engagement in unhealthy activities due to social isolation.

In the attack that occurred at 2.45 am yesterday, three people were confirmed dead, including two police officers aged 22 and 24, as well as the 21-year-old male suspect.

Another policeman was injured and is reported to be in stable condition.

The suspect, who was shot dead, is believed to have been a member of Jemaah Islamiyah and a search at his house in Ulu Tiram led to the arrest of five members of his family, aged 19 to 62.