Azalina : Govt discussing proposal to establish International Commercial Court in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is currently exploring the proposal to establish an International Commercial Court in Malaysia, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pix).

In a Facebook post, Azalina said that the proposal was discussed during her meeting with the Chief Justice of Malaysia, Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, and representatives of the judiciary at the Palace of Justice today.

She stated that this initiative aims to make Malaysia one of the preferred destinations in the region for the resolution of commercial law disputes.

“...and also enhance the confidence of foreign investors to invest in our country, in line with the Unity Government’s agenda to attract foreign investment to Malaysia through a suitable model,“ she said. -Bernama