Azam Baki: PM’s directive ensures effective actions to address weaknesses in governance

SEPANG: The Prime Minister’s Directive No.1 of 2023 was introduced today to ensure that ministries, departments, and agencies, including statutory bodies, take effective actions in addressing weaknesses in governance, as well as corruption, and integrity issues.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix) said that the directive is a document outlining a more comprehensive governance implementation structure in government administration to replace the Cabinet Special Committee on Anti-Corruption (JKKMAR).

Four terms of reference outlined in the directive are Institutional, Policy and Law Reforms; Work Systems and Procedures; Monitoring and Evaluation; and Cultivation of Value Practices and Good Governance.

“The directive is structured based on the principle of enhancing accountability and the practice of values as a work culture in the public service.

“High-quality employees resulting from the practice of integrity and good governance are essential assets for the success of any organisation and country,” he said in his speech at the launch of the Prime Minister’s Directive No.1 of 2023 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the 2024 National Good Governance Symposium here today.

“Compliance with existing laws and regulations can foster a culture of integrity, responsibility, and an anti-corruption society,” said Azam.

He said that good governance is also among the nation’s key agendas in addressing corruption, as outlined in the Mid-Term Review (MTR) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) tabled by Anwar last September.

Meanwhile, Azam said the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS), developed by the government after the conclusion of the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) last year, also reflects the high expectations of the people towards a corruption-free nation through the principles of transparency, accountability, and integrity.

He said that although the development of NACS falls under the responsibility of the MACC, the effectiveness of its implementation will be realised through synergy and commitment from all parties, especially government ministries, departments, and agencies. -Bernama