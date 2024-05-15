Azam Baki’s reappointment: PM made several considerations - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim made several considerations before deciding on the reappointment of Tan Sri Azam Baki as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Responding to allegations by the Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4 Centre) that Azam’s appointment does not align with the promise of institutional reform, Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesman, however, did not detail those considerations, saying the non-governmental body has the right to voice its opinions.

“C4 has the right to express that view, but at the same time, there are several considerations that have been given by Prime Minister Anwar in making this decision,“ he said at a press conference after the Cabinet meeting here today.

In a statement yesterday (May 14), the C4 Centre expressed concern that Azam’s reappointment would affect MACC’s ability to combat corruption and uphold good governance in Malaysia.

On May 10, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said Azam has been reappointed for a one-year term effective May 12, and the appointment has been consented to by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

Mohd Zuki said the appointment was made in accordance with subsection 5(1) and (2) of the MACC Act 2009 (Act 694).

Asked about allegations that there exists a cartel involving top civil servants asking for commissions, Fahmi said any parties with information on this matter should immediately report to the authorities.

“This matter was not discussed in today’s Cabinet meeting; usually, anyone with complaints or information can lodge reports with enforcement agencies for action to be taken based on the law,” he added.

There were several viral posts on the X platform by user @zeyhnnnn alleging the existence of a civil service cartel involving its top leadership.

