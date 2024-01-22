Beware of weather conditions during monsoon, public told

PETALING JAYA: The Meteorological Department has warned the public to be vigilant of impending weather changes.

Its National Weather and Geophysics Operation Centre director Dr Fariza Yunus said the weather fluctuations were due to the onset of the North-East Monsoon, which is expected to continue until March.

“It is critical for the public to be aware and prepared for floods during this period. Individuals must stay informed and take the necessary precautions in the face of potential weather challenges,” she said.

Fire and Rescue Department Director-General Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said the department has used open data from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage and fire stations nationwide to identify 5,648 flood hotspots.

“Sarawak stands out with 1,066 flood hotspots, followed by Sabah with 798 and Kelantan with 617.

Pahang and Johor also face significant flood risks, with 750 and 745 hotspots respectively.

“This assessment allows the department to ensure adequate manpower and logistics are deployed to address flood-related challenges.”

Nor Hisham said there were two flood-related deaths recorded in 2020, 36 in 2021, three in 2022 and one in 2023, bringing the cumulative total to 42 deaths over the four years.

“These figures emphasise the importance of proactive measures and heightened preparedness to mitigate the impact of floods. It underscores the need for ongoing efforts to safeguard lives and enhance resilience in the face of such natural disasters.”

He said in 2022 alone, flash floods caused havoc in various states, displacing over 20,000 families and forcing their relocation to relief centres.

“At least RM20 billion was estimated to have been lost nationwide as a result of the floods in 2022, which caused extensive damage to homes, business premises, stores, warehouses and factories.”

Nor Hisham said the department has significantly enhanced its preparedness for flash floods, surpassing the capabilities of the previous year.

“With additional assets, logistics and manpower, we now have 24,283 firefighters at 337 stations nationwide. They are complemented by 2,204 auxiliary fire officers and 7,838 volunteer fire officers who stand ready to be mobilised at a moment’s notice.

“The department also has a total of 1,453 land vehicles, 403 water vehicles and six helicopters stationed at strategic air bases. Additionally, the deployment of 22 Rapid Deployment Teams across Peninsular Malaysia emphasises our commitment to effective action in the face of devastating floods.”

He said the department encounters challenges in responding to flash floods, particularly with unpredictable tropical storm episodes and intensified rainfall in hotspot areas.

“Rapid water rise in upstream regions adds complexity. Last-minute evacuation planning, communication difficulties during severe weather events, and challenges in accessing multiple affected areas concurrently are the main issues.

“Blocked roads, minor landslides and the use of boats further extend response times. These obstacles highlight the importance of strategic planning and improved communication infrastructure to enhance the department’s effectiveness in addressing flash floods.”

He advised individuals to take proactive safety measures in preparation for the floods and highlighted the significance of having a “family communication strategy”, emphasising its critical role in ensuring the safety of family members during floods.

He said being well-informed and promoting early evacuation are crucial steps, along with communicating plans to neighbours.