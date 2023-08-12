Bezza driver pursued by 28 police vehicles jailed a month, fined RM10,000

PETALING JAYA: The driver of a Perodua Bezza who went viral being chased by 28 police mobile patrol vehicles (MPV) from Petaling Jaya to Cyberjaya, was jailed one month and fined RM10,000 by the Magistrate Court here after pleading guilty to reckless driving and obstructing police from carrying out their duties.

Magistrate Shahril Anuar Ahmad Mustapa meted the sentence of one month imprisonment and a fine of RM5,000 as well as a ban from driving for five years on B. Anbarasan, 27, for reckless driving while the fine of RM5,000 was for obstructing public servants.

The court ordered the accused to serve his jail sentence from today and will be jailed eight months if the accused failed to pay the RM10,000 fine.

Anbarasan was charged with dangerous driving which could endanger himself and other road users in Jalan Utara here at 1.30 am on Dec 5 under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) which carries a maximum imprisonment of five years and a fine not less than RM15,000.

The man was also charged with obstructing Corporal Mohd Faizal Sulong from carrying out his duties at the same location, date and time under Section 186 of the Penal Code which provides a maximum imprisonment of two years or a maximum fine of RM10,000 or both.

Meanwhile, Anbarasan and his wife M.Rishlani, 21, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here to the charge of possessing a dangerous weapon, which is a black knife without lawful permission.

The offence was allegedly committed at the premises of the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters (IPD) here at the same time and date, in accordance with Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958, read together with Section 34 of the same law which carries a prison sentence of not less than five years and a maximum of 10 years and may be subject to whipping, if convicted.

Judge Faiz Dziyauddin allowed the couple bail at RM5,000 each with one surety and to report to the nearby police station once a month and fixed the case for January 16 next year.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutors Nurul Sofea Jaysal and Ahmad Zuhaini Mahamad Amin while the couple was represented by lawyer Khailash Sharma.

Earlier Bernama reported that police arrested two individuals, including a woman, after 28 police mobile patrol vehicles chased them for about 50 kilometres from the police checkpoint in Jalan Utara, Petaling Jaya towards Cyberjaya.

They were arrested after a policeman from the motorcycle patrol unit was injured when he was hit while trying to stop the suspect’s car at Jalan PJS 6/1 Sungei Way, Petaling Jaya.​ - BERNAMA