JPV detects haemorrhagic septicaemia in Kuala Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Veterinary Services Department (JPV) has identified a case of haemorrhagic septicaemia (HS) in the Kuala Terengganu district.

State Agriculture, Food Security, and Commodities Committee chairman, Dr Azman Ibrahim, said the first case was reported on April 7, which resulted in the death of 25 out of 120 buffaloes owned by six farmers in Kampung Dusun Tembakau, Manir here.

Following this, post-mortem examinations and sampling were conducted, confirming the presence of HS on April 22.

“Control and preventive measures, including a quarantine order, were issued to the farmers yesterday under Section 18 of the Animals Act 1953.

“Notices prohibiting the movement of cattle or buffaloes in and out of the affected village have also been issued to prevent the spread of HS within a five-kilometre radius from the outbreak location,” he said in a statement today.

However, exceptions for movement are allowed only for slaughterhouse purposes at the JPV-owned slaughterhouse in Gong Badak, Kuala Nerus, and a licenced private slaughterhouse owned by Jusoh Tok Rimau here.

Dr Azman said the movement restrictions affecting seven sub-districts in the Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus districts have been enforced from yesterday until further notice.

JPV has also provided quarantine pens for livestock isolation and to facilitate treatment and monitoring of symptomatic animals.

“Disinfection assistance, including one barrel of chlorinated lime, has been distributed to farmers to reduce the risk of disease spread through contact with infected animal fluids,“ he added.

This year, JPV has administered 343 HS vaccines in flood-prone areas in the Setiu, Dungun, and Kuala Nerus districts.