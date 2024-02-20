Bidor breakout: Police expand search area to locate 30 escapees

IPOH: Perak police will expand the scale of the search to locate a total of 30 escaped detainees who are still at large after fleeing from the Bidor Temporary Immigration Depot on Feb 1.

State police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri (pix) said that the search area would also be focused on Kampar and Muallim districts as well as other locations that have the potential for the escapees to hide.

“We will use our various assets and information to track down all escapees. For now, the scale of the search is being expanded based on the public information we receive.

“Hence, we are not limited to the location of this search in the Tapah district only and have expanded to other districts,” he said when met after officiating the closing of the Hero Perak KP 2024 endurance test at the General Operations Forces (GOF) Camp shooting range here today.

On Feb 16, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution said that the search for the remaining detainees who escaped from the depot would be conducted based on tip-offs from the public.

Thus far, a total of 101 out of 131 detainees have been arrested while two others died in road accidents. -Bernama