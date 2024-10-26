Malaysia and Thailand join forces to promote cross-border tourism

BUKIT KAYU HITAM: Malaysia and Thailand have joined forces to promote cross-border tourism with the launch of a “self-drive” initiative today, aimed at increasing awareness of tourism routes and activities in both countries.

The initiative, known as the Malaysia-Thailand Self-Drive Tourism Fun Map, is designed as a road guide that highlights tourist attractions along the route in Malaysia, with the reverse side of the map featuring reflections of attractions in Thailand.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, deputy secretary-general (Tourism), Dr. Yasmeen Yasim, emphasised that the initiative aims to strengthen the friendship between the two nations, especially by promoting the diversity of tourism activities at the border areas.

She added that the collaboration between Tourism Malaysia and the Tourism Authority of Thailand is timely, as Malaysia targets 2.3 million tourist arrivals from its neighbour next year.

“It also opens doors to a new segment for us to explore, especially as we prepare for the anticipated Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign. The campaign aims to attract 35.6 million tourists, and our cross-border tourism initiatives with Thailand play a key role in achieving this vision,” she said in her speech at the launch of the Malaysia-Thailand Self-Drive Tourism, here today.

Yasmeen further noted that as Malaysia assumes the ASEAN chairmanship next year, the country is keen to strengthen regional partnerships and enhance collaborative tourism to become a competitive economic force.

She also encouraged stakeholders and product owners to fully leverage the opportunities presented.

“This is the time to upskill, improve, and diversify our products and facilities. Both government and private sectors play a vital role in ensuring a meaningful experience for our tourists,” she said.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor for International Marketing (Asia and South Pacific) of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, expressed that the Thai government continuously seeks opportunities to strengthen the country’s position as a global tourism destination and promote cross-border tourism.

She noted that Malaysia is currently Thailand’s second-largest source of tourists, after China.

“Preliminary statistics show that from Jan 1 to Sept 30 this year, Thailand welcomed over four million Malaysian tourists, 49 percent of whom entered through the Sadao Immigration Checkpoint in Songkhla Province.

“By the end of 2024, the number of Malaysian visitors is expected to exceed five million. Meanwhile, it is estimated that no less than two million Thai tourists will have visited Malaysia by the end of this year,” she added.

During the event, both parties flagged off the Thailand-Malaysia Self-Drive Tourism convoy, featuring over 50 cars and motorcycles.